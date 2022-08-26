WABI Food Truck Week features MDI Lobster Company

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - MDI Lobster Company kicked off a week-long broadcast that will feature different food trucks from across the state.

They showed off a series of tasty delights from their menu during our TV5 Morning News.

Joy Hollowell and Todd Simcox swopped the studio for an outside location in Southwest Harbor to enjoy the many different options from the menu.

We will feature the following in our next broadcasts:

Monday 8/29:

The Scone Goddess: A variety of fresh baked scones. Based in Northport.

Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen: Known for their poutine, sliders and tacos. Based in Oakland.

Tuesday 8/30:

Rita’s Catering: A variety of food for private events. Based in Waterville.

Crave: Tacos, Quesadillas, Kimchi Fried Rice. Based in Hampden/Bath.

Wednesday 8/31:

White Fox Taverna: Specializes in Greek foods. Based in Farmington.

Thursday 9/1:

This Lil’ Piggy: BBQ. Based in Brewer.

The Butcher The Baker: Chicken bites, nachos, tacos, shrimp po’ boy. Based in Hermon.

Friday 9/2:

Za’spresso The Little Italy Bus: Wood fired pizza and wood fired fried dough. Based in Searsport.

Mainely Pastures: Farm fresh meats. Smashburgers, Sausages, etc. Based in Charleston.

