Dog swim only this weekend

Bucksport dog swim this weekend
Bucksport dog swim this weekend(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your dog looking for something cool to do this weekend in Bucksport?

If so, listen up!

The town is going to open their pool from nine until noon Saturday for all your four legged friends to jump in.

This end of the year swim is for dogs only.

If your dog is good around other dogs, and you think this is something they would enjoy, you’re asked to bring a donation of either five dollars per pet, dog or cat food, or an animal toy.

All donations collected during this three hour event will go to the Bucksport Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

Kiwanis International
Kiwanis hosts auction and yard sale
Lockwood Hotel
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
Piscataquis County Fair
The Piscataquis Valley Fair
Republican National Committee Victory headquarters
RNC opens a new office in Bangor