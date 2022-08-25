Dog swim only this weekend

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your dog looking for something cool to do this weekend in Bucksport?

If so, listen up!

The town is going to open their pool from nine until noon Saturday for all your four legged friends to jump in.

This end of the year swim is for dogs only.

If your dog is good around other dogs, and you think this is something they would enjoy, you’re asked to bring a donation of either five dollars per pet, dog or cat food, or an animal toy.

All donations collected during this three hour event will go to the Bucksport Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.