VFW raises money for veterans and their families

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Randall-Collins VFW Post in Belfast is hosting an auction on Saturday.

They’re raising money to help support local veterans and their families during what they say is a period of high cost of living.

Jim Roberts is the commander at the location.

He says there are a wide range of items people can bid on such as a grill, tools sets, gift cards, dolls, and much more.

He says a lot of the items were donated from local businesses.

Roberts says they have been helping an average of 500 people with their weekly food pantry.

They’ve also provided additional support such as oil and gas cards to veterans in need.

“The Belfast VFW is one of the most active VFWs in the state of Maine. We have a whole host of things going on. We have a relief fund, we have food pantry, we have the pet food pantry, we have been delivering food during the pandemic. Every penny that comes in through this auction will go right back out. We are all volunteers, nobody is paid. We don’t have any overhead. All we do is send the money out to help veterans locally,” says Roberts.

Organizers say there will be food and other items available for donations.

They will take all forms of payment and all proceeds go to providing continuous support to veterans.

The auction preview starts at noon and bidding begins at 1pm.

