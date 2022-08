BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We have a birthday celebration that was sent to us by a viewer.

Ed Beaulieu celebrated his 90th birthday over the weekend.

His son sent us a video of him water skiing on Pushaw Lake.

Certainly, an inspiration to us all and we’d like to wish Ed a very happy birthday from all of us at TV5.

