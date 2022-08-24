Senator King visits NMCC, tours Workforce Training Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Senator Angus King was in Presque Isle Wednesday morning to tour Northern Maine Community College’s Workforce Training Program.

“Frankly I’ve missed Aroostook County because of the pandemic so it’s nice to get up here in person. Just to see how things are going, what’s happening, what the work is, what the challenges are,” says King.

Senator King paid a visit to Northern Maine Community College Tuesday morning to hear about the college’s Workforce Training Program.

“They’re right in the middle of Workforce Training, which is one of our huge needs in Maine and they’re doing a great job with very relevant training,” says King

NMCC President Tim Crowley says the focus on Workforce Training Programs, and the congressional funding which helps make them possible ultimately benefits Aroostook County by providing skills in fields like Logging, Healthcare and Wind power.

“Were interested in showing him what we’re doing with the congressional direct spending request that we’ve received, this lab was built on what was called an earmark several years ago, and we’re glad to see that the congressional direct spending process is in place because we’re going to benefit from it, and the communities going to benefit from it,” says Crowley.

After Senator King received the briefing of NMCC’s use of the congressional funding to further enhance their Workforce Training program, he said it’s good the money is going towards further developing the workforce of Aroostook County, and the state of Maine.

“So it all fits together, and to see a project that’s been funded, that’s made a difference in a community is what really makes my job worth doing. I’m innately curious and I like to learn and I’ve never been to the county and not learned something and the final piece is it’s nice to see where our money is going,” says Kings

Senator King will be visiting several locations around Aroostook County over the next couple of days, as he checks in on other congressionally funded projects.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.