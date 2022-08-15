Senator Collins on voting against Inflation Reduction Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is the only member of Maine’s Congressional Delegation to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act which was introduced by Democrats and passed the House Friday after it made it through the Senate on a 50-50 vote.

TV5 recently caught up with Collins who gave this reasoning as to why she was against it.

“The bill proposes enormous new spending at a time when inflation remains very high,” said Collins. “I know we saw a slight lowering of the rate, but it’s still enormously high at 8%, 9% last month, and I believe that this bill, contrary to its Orwellian name, would actually increase inflation at a time when Mainers are really struggling to buy gas and groceries.”

Senator Angus King said he supported the legislation because it directly addresses areas where costs are rising the most, including healthcare and energy prices.

The bill now goes the President’s desk to be signed into law.

