Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3

Published: Aug. 10, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations.

57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021 on Cony Road before he went off the road.

One-year old Vada-Leigh Peaslee, her grandmother, 69-year-old Barbara Maxim-Hendsbee, and 62-year-old Roselyn Jean were all struck and killed.

Sentencing will be held at a later date when the victims’ families can appear in court to testify.

Because they are civil charges, Santerre is not facing any jail time, only a fine and license suspension.

