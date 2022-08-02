Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals

Peter M. Curtis
Peter M. Curtis(Brentwood Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WMTW) - The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint.

Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis.

Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Officials said the woman was not harmed and has returned home.

He has been seen across New England in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

He faces arrest warrants for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and probation violations.

Authorities say Curtis’ arrest history includes assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies and trafficking prison contraband.

The Brentwood Police Department said Curtis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or the Brentwood Police Department at 604-642-8817.

Officials said, if Curtis is seen, he should not be approached.

