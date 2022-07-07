Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence assault

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The former Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief accused of choking a woman he’d had an affair with pled guilty in a court in Bangor Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Reardon pled guilty to the charge of domestic violence assault class D.

The charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon have been dropped, per a plea agreement.

The judge said that no matter if Reardon’s deferred disposition was successful or not, he will have a criminal record.

He faces up to 364 days in prison, a fine and two years’ probation.

It’s an agreement that the judge says was not as harsh as it could have been.

”I think that this plea agreement would be quite light for the conduct at issue, if committed. On the other hand, I have the District Attorney’s Office telling me that they perceive that they do have issues of proof, I have (the victim) indicating that she’s in support of the plea agreement.”

Reardon is out on bail.

His next court date will be in July 2024 in Dover.

As a part of his personal recognizance bond, Reardon must pass a domestic violence intervention program, cannot have contact with the victim and is not allowed to possess or use dangerous weapons or alcohol.

