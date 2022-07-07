Advertisement

Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence assault

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The former Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief accused of choking a woman he’d had an affair with pled guilty in a court in Bangor Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Reardon pled guilty to the charge of domestic violence assault class D.

The charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon have been dropped, per a plea agreement.

The judge said that no matter if Reardon’s deferred disposition was successful or not, he will have a criminal record.

He faces up to 364 days in prison, a fine and two years’ probation.

It’s an agreement that the judge says was not as harsh as it could have been.

”I think that this plea agreement would be quite light for the conduct at issue, if committed. On the other hand, I have the District Attorney’s Office telling me that they perceive that they do have issues of proof, I have (the victim) indicating that she’s in support of the plea agreement.”

Reardon is out on bail.

His next court date will be in July 2024 in Dover.

As a part of his personal recognizance bond, Reardon must pass a domestic violence intervention program, cannot have contact with the victim and is not allowed to possess or use dangerous weapons or alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Clinton baby on life support after falling into tub of water
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Maine State Police
Brittany and Kimberly Irish settle their lawsuit against State Police
Bowdoin College includes all students in ‘need-blind’ financial aid
It was a day to remember for students from around the world taking part in a STEM program at...
STEM Students from Maine Central Institute learn about Aviation
The Downtown Ellsworth map is a collaboration with businesses, through Heart of Ellsworth's...
Heart of Ellsworth a Main Street America Affiliate