Portland man assaulted after being shot, group of bystanders shot fireworks at police for giving aid

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Portland man was physically assaulted after being shot in the area of Kennedy Park and Smith Street Monday night.

Bashir Hassan, 35, of Portland was transported to Maine Medical Center after being shot.

Officials state that Hassan was also physically assaulted by multiple people as he laid on the ground helpless.

According to officials, the suspect is being described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, with a larger build.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

When officers arrived on scene, a group of bystanders became hostile towards police for administrating aid to Hassan.

The group targeted and discharged mortar-style fireworks at the officers.

Authorities said they were then forced to use pepper balls—nonlethal use of force.

No officers were seriously injured.

