Advertisement

Temporary change to Islesboro, Vinalhaven ferry services next week

Due to crew shortages, Maine DOT says on Tuesday and Wednesday The Thompson will be on a hybrid...
Due to crew shortages, Maine DOT says on Tuesday and Wednesday The Thompson will be on a hybrid schedule.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing issues are causing a temporary change to Islesboro & Vinalhaven ferry services next week.

Due to crew shortages, Maine DOT says on Tuesday and Wednesday The Thompson will be on a hybrid schedule.

They say Islesboro traffic will need to purchase tickets on Islesboro or Lincolnville Beach.

Rockland will not be selling tickets for Islesboro.

No commercial traffic will be allowed to transit on these two days in Islesboro.

Maine DOT says this schedule change does not affect the Philbrook out of Rockland to Vinalhaven which will be running a full schedule.

You can find their full statement here.

“Due to crew shortages, the M/V Capt. E. Frank Thompson will be operating a Hybrid schedule on Vinalhaven on 07/05 and 07/06 to provide service to Islesboro. The Thompson will depart Vinalhaven at 7 a.m. to Rockland, and load at Rockland at 8:45 a.m. for Islesboro. (Islesboro traffic will need to purchase tickets on Islesboro or Lincolnville Beach. Rockland will not be selling tickets for Islesboro). This schedule change does not affect the Philbrook out of Rockland to Vinalhaven; they will be running a full schedule.

The Thompson’s hybrid schedule for Vinalhaven/Islesboro on 7/05 and 7/06: Depart Vinalhaven at 7:00 a.m. Depart Rockland at 8:45 a.m. to Islesboro. (We will carry passengers and vehicles that choose to load in Rockland for the first trip to Islesboro) Depart Islesboro at 10:30 a.m. Depart Lincolnville 11:00 a.m. Depart Islesboro 11:30 a.m. Depart Lincolnville 12:00 p.m. (Lunch 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.) Depart Islesboro 1:30 p.m. Depart Lincolnville 2:00 p.m. Depart Islesboro at 2:30 p.m. (to Rockland) will carry passengers and vehicles, and theyll disembark in Rockland instead of Lincolnville. Depart 4:30 p.m. Rockland to Vinalhaven

No commercial traffic will be allowed to transit on these two days in Islesboro. Commercial traffic will resume on Weds 07/06 at 5:00 p.m. from Lincolnville, 5:30 pm from Islesboro, and 6:00 p.m. from Lincolnville, when the Islesboro ferry can operate and is crewed per the USCG Certificate of Inspection. (Exceptions to commercial traffic will be given for the food markets and the US Postal Service/Penobscot Island Air)

There MSFS will not be available to provide emergency service trips on the nights of 7/4 and 7/5.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

22-year-old Taezja DiPietro and 26-year-old Zachary Borg are charged with furnishing drugs to a...
Two people accused of allowing infant to overdose on fentanyl indicted
Route One in Cyr Plantation
Route 1 in Cyr Plantation to reopen soon
Police say 32-year-old Travis Lawler forcibly entered a home on Railroad Avenue in Dexter in...
Orneville man indicted on kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence terrorizing charges
The first reading of the ordinance is set for July 25th at 7:30 at city hall.
City of Bangor moves closer to banning flavored tobacco
The $1.2 million grant will also go towards an infection prevention program focused on harm...
MaineHealth to receive over $1 million in federal funding to target overdose prevention