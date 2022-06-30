BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing issues are causing a temporary change to Islesboro & Vinalhaven ferry services next week.

Due to crew shortages, Maine DOT says on Tuesday and Wednesday The Thompson will be on a hybrid schedule.

They say Islesboro traffic will need to purchase tickets on Islesboro or Lincolnville Beach.

Rockland will not be selling tickets for Islesboro.

No commercial traffic will be allowed to transit on these two days in Islesboro.

Maine DOT says this schedule change does not affect the Philbrook out of Rockland to Vinalhaven which will be running a full schedule.

You can find their full statement here.

“Due to crew shortages, the M/V Capt. E. Frank Thompson will be operating a Hybrid schedule on Vinalhaven on 07/05 and 07/06 to provide service to Islesboro. The Thompson will depart Vinalhaven at 7 a.m. to Rockland, and load at Rockland at 8:45 a.m. for Islesboro. (Islesboro traffic will need to purchase tickets on Islesboro or Lincolnville Beach. Rockland will not be selling tickets for Islesboro). This schedule change does not affect the Philbrook out of Rockland to Vinalhaven; they will be running a full schedule.

The Thompson’s hybrid schedule for Vinalhaven/Islesboro on 7/05 and 7/06: Depart Vinalhaven at 7:00 a.m. Depart Rockland at 8:45 a.m. to Islesboro. (We will carry passengers and vehicles that choose to load in Rockland for the first trip to Islesboro) Depart Islesboro at 10:30 a.m. Depart Lincolnville 11:00 a.m. Depart Islesboro 11:30 a.m. Depart Lincolnville 12:00 p.m. (Lunch 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.) Depart Islesboro 1:30 p.m. Depart Lincolnville 2:00 p.m. Depart Islesboro at 2:30 p.m. (to Rockland) will carry passengers and vehicles, and theyll disembark in Rockland instead of Lincolnville. Depart 4:30 p.m. Rockland to Vinalhaven

No commercial traffic will be allowed to transit on these two days in Islesboro. Commercial traffic will resume on Weds 07/06 at 5:00 p.m. from Lincolnville, 5:30 pm from Islesboro, and 6:00 p.m. from Lincolnville, when the Islesboro ferry can operate and is crewed per the USCG Certificate of Inspection. (Exceptions to commercial traffic will be given for the food markets and the US Postal Service/Penobscot Island Air)

There MSFS will not be available to provide emergency service trips on the nights of 7/4 and 7/5.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.