BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Broadcasters has a new president.

Tim Moore is a long time member of the Maine broadcasting community.

He’s also a former board member of the MAB.

Dave Abel, chair of the MAB board, said Moore stood out among the qualified candidates.

Moore takes on the role after the sudden passing of former president Suzanne Goucher earlier this year.

Moore says he has big shoes to fill and will continue to make sure the Maine public has access to information.

“The Maine community has to know that broadcasters are us people that are working the television and radio stations are the people living in the communities and doing what we can to foster economic growth and communicate news and information unbiased and do our best to communicate,” said Moore.

Moore says one of his first priorities is trying to visit every television and radio station in the state.

