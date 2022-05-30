Advertisement

Cruise ships return to Bangor waterfront Today

The last American Cruise Lines ship to dock in the Queen City was in 2011
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since 2011, American Cruise Lines will bring cruise ships to the Bangor Waterfront Memorial Day Monday.

In February, the Bangor City Council voted unanimously to approve a 20-year lease with American Cruise Lines.

The ships are about 200 feet long and will host about 90 passengers.

The vessel, American Independence is scheduled to make 18 stops in Bangor during the summer season.

Bangor City Council Chair Rick Fournier and other members of the community will welcome the first cruise ship Monday at Noon at Dock 5.

