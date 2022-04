Police arrest Arkansas man on multiple felony warrants after traffic stop in Etna

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - An Arkansas man has been arrested following a traffic stop in Etna.

Police say he was wanted for multiple felony warrants in three states, including stabbing a woman.

31-year-old Kyle Mcintosh of Helena, Arkansas was taken into custody in Etna Wednesday just before noon.

Maine State Police say Mcintosh was a passenger in a car driven by 30-year-old Terrel Walker of Orono.

Walker was pulled over for speeding while driving southbound on I-95.

Police say Mcintosh had warrants in Mississippi for aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a woman 30 times.

He also had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia and Arkansas.

Mcintosh was taken to Penobscot County Jail where bail has not been set.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Cpl. Adam Coover stopped a speeding vehicle traveling southbound on...

