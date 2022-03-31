Advertisement

UPDATE: Road blocked by police is back open in Lincoln

Authorities investigating situation on Transalpine Road.
Authorities investigating situation on Transalpine Road.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lincoln, Maine (WABI) - There’s a heavy police presence in Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Part of Transalpine Road is back open after being closed for several hours.

Police at the scene tell us school buses that normally travel those roads to take students home are being diverted to Lowell and Burlington roads.

State police tell us they are assisting Lincoln PD with a “suspicious complaint.”

Alyssa Thurlow is at the scene and will have the latest.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
Dover-Foxcroft police tell us they responded to a traffic violation on park street around 7...
Two in custody following Dover-Foxcroft standoff

Latest News

Reciting poetry is one thing. Reciting well is quite another. In her video submission for the...
George Stevens senior to compete in “Poetry Out Loud” National Semifinals
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Versant to start work on Route 1A in Dedham, Ellsworth area
Maine's first Odd and Unusual show is this weekend in Waterville.
Maine’s first Odd and Unusual show coming to Waterville Saturday
The tracking devices would provide regulators with better data to get an idea of where lobsters...
Lobster boats must have tracking devices in federal waters