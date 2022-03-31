UPDATE: Road blocked by police is back open in Lincoln

Lincoln, Maine (WABI) - There’s a heavy police presence in Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Part of Transalpine Road is back open after being closed for several hours.

Police at the scene tell us school buses that normally travel those roads to take students home are being diverted to Lowell and Burlington roads.

State police tell us they are assisting Lincoln PD with a “suspicious complaint.”

Alyssa Thurlow is at the scene and will have the latest.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

