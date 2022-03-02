Unions across the state coming together to launch Maine Labor Climate Council

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Unions across the state are coming together to launch the Maine Labor Climate Council.

They’re introducing a new report with policy recommendations for climate jobs from Cornell University.

Some of their recommendations include installing 25,000 public electric vehicle charging stations by 2030.

They’re also calling for moving school bus fleets to zero emissions.

The council also recommends doubling and electrifying city bus operations by 2030.

”These recommendations would create 10 to 20,000 good jobs per year for the next 20 years in Maine, depending on the scale of implementation, and the duration of the projects. We believe that the choice between good jobs and a livable planet is a false one. And our report lays out a path to head in the direction of both,” said Cynthia Phinney, Maine AFL-CIO president.

They are also looking to pass a bill to ensure that jobs in Maine’s clean energy sector are good jobs with solid wages and benefits.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.