‘We’re in their corner’: Veterans walk through Augusta to raise awareness of veteran suicide

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday was a special day for a group of veterans and the founder of WalkforVets.org.

The group made their way to Augusta to walk 2.2 miles. Their goal is to walk 2.2 miles in 22 states, in 22 consecutive days.

“We want veterans to know we’re in their corner,” said WalkforVets.org founder, John Ring.

Ring is an Army veteran who has put in some miles around the country.

In 2019, the East Texas native walked more than 3,000 miles as part of the Buddy Watch Walk.

Ring’s passion is to bring awareness to veterans issues, which can ultimately lead them to giving up on life.

Four other men have joined him in this mission.

Maine brought it today! Couldn't have asked for a better #22states22days kick-off. Beautiful people, in a beautiful... Posted by WalkforVets.org on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Together, they’re traveling the country, this time raising awareness about veteran suicide.

“It takes a village to help a veteran and that’s what we’re doing. We’re building a bigger village,” said Ring.

“I’m definitely glad I kicked this walk off in Maine,” said Ring.

Statistics have shown that 22 veterans take their life everyday. Ring says that number has only been exacerbated due to the pandemic.

“If I could walk and advocate and save one veterans life, I would do it all over again,” he said. “That’s what this is all about. I know it’s cold. One of my guys is walking in flip flops! It means the world just to see a veteran smile or a family member because the family members go through just as much as the veteran does, if not more because they’re supporting, and they play a vital role in that recovery.”

Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty was there in support.

Liberty is an Army Veteran himself who understands the challenges of combat and how difficult the transition can be when coming back to the States.

“It’s important for your families and for you to get help. That’s what this is about today,” said Liberty. “Twenty-two veterans committing suicide nationally {a day} is catastrophic for us. Our veterans are a national treasure and we need to make sure we take care of them.”

To these vets every step matters, and so does every veteran.

If you are a veteran or know of one who may be struggling, reach out for help. There’s a community out there fighting for you.

“Get beyond that mentality that it doesn’t matter. ‘I can do it myself.’ Get out of that mindset that was given to you since basic training. Talk to people. Get help because your all worth it,” said James Orr of Augusta.

Ring and the rest of the crew will make their way to Vermont and then New Hampshire. You can follow their journey on social media.

If you are a veteran in crisis or know of a veteran who may be, there are resources out there to help. You can call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

