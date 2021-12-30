Fire departments in Maine are asking state for help with critical staffing shortages

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s fire departments are facing critical staffing shortages.

“When I started here in 1995, we had a roster of 25. Currently, we are down to 11 staff in total. That includes two full time firefighters,” said Pete Metcalf, the Veazie Fire Chief.

The Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association has sent a letter to Governor Mills asking for just under $4 million for immediate help.

“Funding, I think there needs to be an increased awareness to the staffing issues both on the fire and EMS sides,” said Metcalf.

Part of the money they’re asking for would go toward recruiting younger men and women at Maine’s Community Colleges and to fund studies that aim to help replace an aging work force.

“Get the younger generation interested in the fire service and interested in EMS programs so we can bolster our staffing,” said Metcalf.

Other funds would be used for retaining firefighters they already have.

Darrell White of the Presque Isle Fire Department is also the President of the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association.

He’s worried if we don’t address the problem now, public safety could be at risk.

“When I’m down three people, the rest of those shifts have to pick up those ambulance calls that those three would have normally run which means we’re putting more work load on less people. At the end of the day, tired employees can make bad mistakes that could cost somebody their life or significant injury,” said White.

The Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association has not heard back from the Governor’s Office.

We have also reached out for comment.

They have yet to respond.

