Bowdoin College to require COVID-19 booster for students, faculty, staff

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Bowdoin College announced on Wednesday that it will require students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster to return to campus for the spring semester.

The school said the booster is required within 30 days of becoming eligible.

For most, that means they will need to get their booster by Jan. 21 when the spring semester begins.

School officials said students, faculty and staff will need to verify their vaccination status.

For students, that means uploading a copy of their vaccination card through the student health portal or by presenting the vaccination card in person.

Instructions for faculty and staff to prove their booster status will be released on Dec. 20.

