Power line campaign is most expensive in Maine history

(WABI)
By David Sharp
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers are wading into uncharted territory in a battle over a 145-mile (233-kilometer) electricity transmission line.

More than $90 million, mostly from utility companies, has flowed into the fight ahead a statewide vote on Tuesday.

No other referendum comes to close to that level of money. The New England Clean Energy Connect aims to bring Canadian hydropower through Maine to the New England power grid.

More litigation is expected regardless of the outcome of the vote. Construction is already underway.

