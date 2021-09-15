Husband and wife die within days of each other with COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A husband and wife here in Bangor both died with COVID-19 within days of each other.

Bob Finch was a teacher for 40 years at Doughty Middle School in Bangor.

“I could scarcely go somewhere with my father, anywhere around town without someone saying hey Mr. Finch,” said Matt Finch, Bob’s son.

He constantly ran into former students who remembered his unique way of teaching math.

Barbara Finch was a hairstylist for many years before becoming an Ed Tech for Milford Schools.

After their deaths, condolences came from all around the community.

“We’ve gotten an enormous amount of phone calls, and text messages, letters and flowers,” said Matt Finch.

Both were unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Their son Matt says they were convinced not to get the shots based on bad advice from a healthcare provider.

A few weeks ago Barbara began experiencing symptoms, a few days later testing positive for COVID-19.

Matt says he went to check on his mom’s well-being while quarantining himself.

“Her Oxygen level was 34, a normal oxygen level is 95. Upon entering the door, five minutes later I sent my mother to the hospital by ambulance. She was immediately put on a ventilator,” said Matt Finch.

She stayed on that ventilator for about two weeks.

Shortly after she was hospitalized, Bob’s COVID symptoms began ramping up.

“He was not there cognitively, he couldn’t finish sentences. He just wasn’t there. I sent him to the hospital by ambulance. And on Friday she passed, and on Sunday my father passed,” said Matt Finch.

Bob was 75 and Barbara was 70.

“I would hope that someone can take the story of my parents as a lesson. These doctors were incredibly compassionate but clearly just frustrated at the sheer amount of non-vaccinated people that are getting sick,” said Matt Finch.

He says the death of his parents has already prompted one person in his life to do so, by saying to him…

“This wasn’t real until it hit close to home. I just wanted to let you know I got vaccinated,” said Matt Finch.

More than $10,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

