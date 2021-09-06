Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine Medical Center has released a video showing what it’s like for those working in the COVID unit.

The clip features nurses who are on the front line, working with patients who need ventilators to survive.

The nurses talk about how tired they are and what the public can do to help.

They share how nearly every COVID patient they get now is unvaccinated.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah shared the video on Twitter, calling it ‘eye-opening’ and urging people to get vaccinated.

”We know it’s going to be a hard day.” says Kimberly Matheson, an RN at the Maine Medical Center intensive care unit. “Every day is going to be a hard day. I am just anxious about what the day is going to bring. What’s going to happen? Who is going to die?”

“This year, I’ve definitely put a lot more people in body bags than I’d like to in my whole lifetime.” says Britney Meunier, another RN in the ICU.

