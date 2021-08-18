Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at vehicle during road rage incident in Lamoine

Dimitry Dubrovsky
Dimitry Dubrovsky(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock County is accused of shooting at a vehicle in a case of road rage in Lamoine.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dimitry Dubrovsky was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies say he was driving on Route 184 in Lamoine early in the morning when he and the people inside another vehicle got into a road rage incident.

Deputies say Dubrovsky got out his vehicle and fired four rounds from his handgun.

The bullets hit the other driver’s front passenger side tire.

Dubrovsky was later found with the help of Marine Patrol officers and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

