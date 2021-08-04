Advertisement

Indoor mask recommendations for 8 Maine counties, 136 new coronavirus cases

No new deaths recorded for 5th straight day
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine(WABI TV)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Residents of eight Maine counties are now being encouraged to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

According to the latest information from the U.S. CDC, there is a high transmission level of COVID-19 in Waldo County. Late Wednesday afternoon, Piscataquis, Kennebec and Cumberland were bumped up into the “substantial” level category - along with Penobscot, Somerset, Lincoln and York counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting 136 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state

No new deaths to report. The total number of deaths is 900 since the pandemic began.

Penobscot County is reporting 21 new cases, 15 in Waldo County and 12 in Kennebec County.

1,812 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered.

60.85% of Mainers have now received the full dosage.

