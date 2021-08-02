Northern Light Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is the largest Maine hospital system to date to require staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

President and CEO Tim Dentry said Monday all employees will have to get a shot as part of of their employment, once one or more of the vaccines is fully approved by the FDA.

He says very few exceptions will be made.

More than 12,000 people work for Northern Light.

We’re told as of mid-July, almost 80% of the system staff were already vaccinated.

Once the vaccine is approved, all employees will be require to get a shot within six weeks.

Last week Millinocket Regional Hospital was the first in the state to announce it would require coronavirus vaccines for all staff.

