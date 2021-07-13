Advertisement

Sen. Bill Diamond to address government oversight committee on DHHS concerns

This comes after Maine saw four children under the age of four die in June.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Senator Bill Diamond will go before the legislature’s Government Oversight Committee Wednesday to ask for changes within the Department of Health and Human Services.

This after Maine saw four children under the age of four die in June.

Diamond has presented two bills to the legislature that didn’t pass.

One would create a commission to review the Office of Child and Family Services while another would remove the office from DHHS making it a cabinet level position.

”What we have to have happen is the Office of Child Family Services has to admit the system is broken. We need to figure out why they aren’t listening to advice being given to them by independent, neutral people such as the Maine Ombudsman,” Diamond said.

Diamond says one of his bills passed in the Senate this session, and he hopes his concerns are ringing a bell.

He says he wants to know why DHHS is resisting change.

