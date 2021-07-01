Advertisement

Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic sets date for 7 on 7 game

Set for July 17th at Lewiston
Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic sets date for 7 on 7 game
Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic sets date for 7 on 7 game
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic senior high school football game will be of the 7 on 7 variety. We reported on the plan a few months ago. They have now set the date for July 17th at Lewiston high school. It will be a full day of action for the senior players. Hopefully it can still raise money, like it always does, for the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC confirms state’s 1st case of Powassan virus infection in 2021
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman who committed sex crimes against a young girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
George Wildey
Maine broadcasting pioneer passes away
Versant Power rate changes starting July 1
Starting July 1, single-use plastic bags will be banned in stores throughout the state.
Maine’s single-use plastic bag ban starts Thursday

Latest News

Maine Mariners officially become Boston Bruins ECHL affiliate
Maine Mariners officially become Boston Bruins ECHL affiliate
UMF's Calkins s NAC Woman of the Year
UMF’s Calkins is NAC Woman of the Year
Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens share about heading to WVU
Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens shares about heading to WVU
Maine Mariners announce affiliation agreement with Boston Bruins