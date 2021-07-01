Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic sets date for 7 on 7 game

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic senior high school football game will be of the 7 on 7 variety. We reported on the plan a few months ago. They have now set the date for July 17th at Lewiston high school. It will be a full day of action for the senior players. Hopefully it can still raise money, like it always does, for the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

