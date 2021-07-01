Maine Mariners officially become Boston Bruins ECHL affiliate

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Mariners have officially announced they will become the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

It’s a three-year agreement. The Mariners were previously affiliated with the New York Rangers for their first four years.

Part of the pitch from the Mariners is they’re geographically positioned to help the other Bruins minor league team in Providence.

“We understand that we are in Bruins country, there’s a lot of Bruins fans here in this area and we were hoping to make it a little more exciting for most of our fans who are also Bruins fans,” says Mariners President Danny Briere.

Bruins plan to keep the coaching staff in tact, led by Riley Armstrong. They open at home on October 22nd against Worcester.

