Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens shares about heading to WVU

Help from a former UNH Rival helps Deshawn earn a spot
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We had a chance to hear from former UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens about his transfer to play for West Virginia football in the fall. It took a former rival’s help...

“Have a friend here Alonzo Addae and he played at UNH. He transferred to West Virginia now and he was the one showing them you know like what I’m about and that they should come and grab me. He did all this stuff, rooting for me, and putting my name out there. They followed up through,” says former UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens, “60,000 packed fans, and this year they have 100% capacity. I can’t wait to see what the fans here look like. To be on that field with the squad and just try to do whatever. I don’t even care what happens. Just being out there knowing that you know I made it to this point, put in the work and it’s good for me.”

