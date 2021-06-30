Local fighters Lacey, Harvey sign to fight on NEF 44 card

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More fights announced for the August 21st New England Fights 44 event in New Hampshire. Local fighter Aaron “Relentless” Lacey is set to fight for the first time since 2018. He is matching up with “Super” Shane Manley at 145 pounds. It’s been almost a decade since Manley fought in NEF. The promoter calls him one of the grittiest fighters ever.

Also announcing his return to the NEF ranks is local fighter Josh “hook on” Harvey. He posted on social media he is signed on to be on the same card.

