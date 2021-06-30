Advertisement

Local fighters Lacey, Harvey sign to fight on NEF 44 card

Lacey to fight for first time since 2018
Local fighters Lacey, Harvey sign to fight on NEF 44 card
Local fighters Lacey, Harvey sign to fight on NEF 44 card
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More fights announced for the August 21st New England Fights 44 event in New Hampshire. Local fighter Aaron “Relentless” Lacey is set to fight for the first time since 2018. He is matching up with “Super” Shane Manley at 145 pounds. It’s been almost a decade since Manley fought in NEF. The promoter calls him one of the grittiest fighters ever.

Also announcing his return to the NEF ranks is local fighter Josh “hook on” Harvey. He posted on social media he is signed on to be on the same card.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 31-year-old Chad Delano of both Florida and Maine began the pursuit throughout...
Maine man arrested after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash
Jake Strunk
Man shot, Hancock woman arrested after report of domestic disturbance
Power outages
Powers outages reported in parts of Central Maine
Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers

Latest News

Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens completes transfer to West Virginia
Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens completes transfer to West Virginia
Lefft joins fellow former UMaine women's hoops player Traversi on Army staff
Lefft joins fellow former UMaine women’s hoops player Traversi on her Army staff
The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that this coming season has been canceled due to the...
Maine Mariners set to reportedly become Boston Bruins affiliate
Maine men's hockey announces schedule with home games, fans allowed
Maine men’s hockey announces schedule with home games, fans allowed