Lefft joins fellow former UMaine women’s hoops player Traversi on her Army staff

Lefft was student assistant at Maine last season.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine women’s basketball player, and student assistant coach Gaddy Lefft has a new coaching job. She will now be an assistant women’s basketball coach at Army for fellow former Black Bear women’s hoops player Missy Traversi. Missy is the head coach now at Army.

