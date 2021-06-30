Former UMaine star linebacker Stevens completes transfer to West Virginia

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine star linebacker Deshawn Stevens has a new home. Stevens completing his transfer to “Power 5″ West Virginia who plays in the Big 12.

Deshawn announced he was leaving the UMaine program after playing this year’s short spring season. Two years ago Stevens missed most of the fall with an Achilles injury. He still was one of the top picks in the Canadian Football League draft this year. Deshawn hopes to make his NFL stock rise playing for the Mountaineers...

