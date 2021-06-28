Advertisement

PVC holds golf scramble to raise money for scholarships

Scholarships are named in memory of Orono’s Joe Paul
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Local Athletic Administrators, coaches, and others gathered at Penobscot Valley Country Club Monday for the Penobscot Valley Conference golf scramble. The event raises money for the PVC’s Joe Paul memorial scholarships. With a lot of help from Andy Nickerson and Wight’s Sporting Goods. Hermon’s Rick Sinclair explains it is a great way to help area athletes pay for college.

“Raise money for Penobscot Valley Conference scholar-athletes. We give twelve $1000 scholarships,” says Hermon Athletic Director and tournament organizer Rick Sinclair, “To qualify for it you have to play at least one varsity sport, have a grade point average of 90 or better, and athletic administrators from each school get to pick 2 boys and 2 girls. We have a banquet and it’s just a random drawing. We do this in the name of Mr. Joe Paul, who has a former administrator at Orono high school. You know he was a great man, so it’s a great way to recognize him and it’s a great cause to give scholar-athletes some money for college.”

