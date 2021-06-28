Local fighter Rolfe earns championship belt

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville area boxer Justin Rolfe fought and won the vacant American Boxing Federation Atlantic Heavyweight Title over the weekend. It’s Rolfe’s 2nd title belt. He lost his USA Boxing New England Heavyweight Title belt last year and has since won 2 in a row. Rolfe defeated Jose Humberto Corral by unanimous decision.

