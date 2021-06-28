Advertisement

Local fighter Rolfe earns championship belt

Rolfe has won two in a row
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville area boxer Justin Rolfe fought and won the vacant American Boxing Federation Atlantic Heavyweight Title over the weekend. It’s Rolfe’s 2nd title belt. He lost his USA Boxing New England Heavyweight Title belt last year and has since won 2 in a row. Rolfe defeated Jose Humberto Corral by unanimous decision.

