“Teed off at Cancer” golf tournament raises funds for former UMaine player and coach Guy Perron

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this spring, former UMaine hockey player and coach Guy Perron was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The community has stepped up to help the fight. They held the “Teed off at Cancer” golf scramble fundraiser on Friday at Bangor Municipal Golf Course...

“I have more chemo treatments coming up, and you know evaluation, and things like that,” says former UMaine men’s hockey player and former Black Bears coach Guy Perron, “So we are getting some good news from last week. Nothing has spread and things are moving somewhat in the right direction.”

The community has raised thousands of dollars to help Guy Perron and his family before Friday. They had to add a second flight to the tournament because so many wanted to help the cause.

“It’s been really really overwhelming,” says Perron, “It’s been really good. You don’t know how much you impact people.”

A chance for Guy to see former teammates from the late 1980s. Even Coach Jay Leach on hand to support Perron.

“Big surprise to see some of these guys coming back and supporting me and my family,” says Perron, “So it’s been a good reunion we’ll call it. I’m sure we’re gonna have some great stories tonight to talk about. You know. So it’s pretty special.”

From past to present, UMaine’s new head hockey coach Ben Barr came to support the cause as well.

“I played golf, but I have not swung a club yet this year with the babies,” says UMaine head men’s hockey coach Ben Barr, “So it hasn’t been something, I told my wife I’m not going to go spend four hours to play golf with the two newborns. But, I played growing up. So, hopefully, it won’t be that bad. Most importantly just to show support for Guy and his family.”

Former Black Bears from across the globe chipped in for the silent auction fundraiser.

“I can’t thank people enough for doing this for me and my family,” said Perron.

If you would like to help out the Perron’s:

