“Pass It Forward” Women’s Basketball Coaches Clinic hopes to increase the number of female coaches in Maine

September 19th at Augusta Civic Center
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball announcing they will be holding the “Pass It Forward” women’s coaches clinic on Sunday, September 19th at Augusta Civic Center. It runs from 9:30 AM-3:30 PM.

Amy Vachon’s former stomping grounds. Where she will be on hand, with former UMaine head coach Joanne McCallie, and University of Minnesota Doctor Nicole LaVoi who travels the world inspiring women to coach. The goal of the day is to inspire and teach women how to join the ranks of women’s hoops coaches.

Register Here

