Bangor Muni offering a free golf clinic series for Veterans again

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Muni holding a New England PGA HOPE event Thursday night. Helping Our Patriots Everywhere is what HOPE stands for. It’s a free clinic series sponsored by First National Bank for any veterans interested. The hope is local vets can find a hobby in the sport which will benefit their overall well-being. They don’t need clubs, or skill, they just need to show up.

“Having a night that’s specific for vets has been really a fun and welcoming thing,” says First National Bank’s Kristen McAlpine, “I mean, none of us are going into the PGA. So, it’s a nice place for us to come and have a nice fun game of golf.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.