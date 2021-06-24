Advertisement

Humane Society in Waterville accepting volunteers again

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The Humane Society Waterville Area is reopening their volunteer program to anyone who has been vaccinated.

Staff at the Humane society say they rely on volunteers to support the facility and the animals.

They had to shut down the program during the pandemic but now they’re looking for folks to help out again.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to work with animals either in the facility, or by participating in the doggy day trip or fostering programs.

”If they love dogs and they want to walk dogs then they can walk dogs and bathe dogs and give them treats and do stuff like that.” says Animal Care Manager Mallory Chandler. “Or if they like cats and they want to socialize cats they can do that too. Help us with laundry, dishes, litter pans, cleaning, anything like that. There’s a never ending list of things to do at the shelter so it’s really what they’re comfortable doing.”

Call 873-2430 or find more information on the Humane Society Waterville Area website.

