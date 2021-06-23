Windham’s Afthim earns 2021 Winkin Award

STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - The most prestigious high school baseball award in the state, the John Winkin award, was given this afternoon to Windham pitcher Brady Afthim. The hurler, who is headed to UConn, put up some dazzling strikeout totals in his senior year.

“It’s definitely one that I wanted,” says John Winkin award winner Brady Afthim, “I think the other ones are cool and all, 1st team is great and all, this and Gatorade Player of the Year kind of like mean a little bit more.”

