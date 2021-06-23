UMaine’s football field has new turf

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football added a running back transfer this week. John Gay from Lafayette. He is also a kick return specialist and made 2nd team all-conference.

The new turf is down at Alfond Stadium. Black Bear football gets rolling on practice usually the final week of July. Also, no UMaine players made the Athlon Sports preseason All-American team announced Tuesday.

