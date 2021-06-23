Red Sox pitcher Sale working back from injury in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A big day for the Portland Sea Dogs. Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale in town to do some rehab. Sale has been out since having Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Sale’s return to Boston would give the Sox a big boost in the playoff chase. This was Sale’s 2nd throwing session on the mound simulating innings.

He threw 45 pitches and will be in Portland through Thursday. He’s not sure the plan for when a rehab start will take place, but said it could be in Portland or Worcester.

At this point he’s alright with the timetable he’s on.

“I had moments during this recovery where I had my sights set a little bit too far, and it only hurt where I’m at now,” says Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, “I’m like I said, I’m appreciating days, I’m appreciating long tossing, waking up the next day and my arm feeling good or sore in all the right spots.”

Sale said this is the best he had felt, especially with his secondary pitches. He was hitting 91, 92 miles per hour on the radar with his fastball. Chris says he will throw again Friday or Saturday.

