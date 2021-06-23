Advertisement

NAC announces Woman of the Year finalists

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference has announced its Woman of the Year finalists.

UMF’s Fern Calkins who is from Oakland in central Maine is one, Jessica D’Auria from MMA volleyball, UMPI three-sport athlete Kendra Silvers, Lilly Friars of Thomas College track and field, and one from SUNY Poly. The winner will be announced next Wednesday...

