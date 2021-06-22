Advertisement

Orono baseball recognized by the community they are thankful to be part of

Red Riots held parade for their state baseball champs Monday night
By Eric Gullickson
Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono community celebrating their state baseball title Monday night.

The baseball team loaded the bus for one final time this season.

They rode down Main Street in front of a crowd of people from the Orono community to celebrate their champions. A lot of work after a year off but state champions once again.

“Thank you for all the support you give these guys all year long,” says Orono head baseball coach Don Joseph, “These guys were hungry kids, they were motivated, and they wanted to get it done. They missed a year last year, and that was tough to swallow, but the community was right behind them and that’s really appreciated.”

“It was a great group of guys and it was awesome to get back a couple of days after winning, and it’s great that the community came together and supported us,” says Orono’s Zach Needham, “We did it for them, brought it home to Orono, so it was awesome.”

