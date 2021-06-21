Orono celebrates baseball state championship with parade

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The state champions for high school baseball and softball were crowned on Saturday. From the TV5 area Skowhegan and Searsport softball won it all. Searsport, Old Town and Orono baseball also won state titles.

The Red Riots celebrating as a community Monday night. Connor Clement was there.

Here in Orono where they are holding a victory parade down Main street to celebrate their baseball state champions.

Orono beat Monmouth 5-0 to win the class C state game on Saturday. They lined the streets to celebrate the baseball team and give them proper recognition after a late return from Standish Saturday night. It’s the Riots 2nd state title in the last 4 seasons.

