Diane Rollins named Piscataquis Community head girls basketball coach

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Longtime former Central girls basketball coach Diane Rollins has been hired as the new head girls basketball coach at Piscataquis Community in Guilford. Rollins coached Central for 16 seasons earning more than 200 victories. She also coached the Red Devils field hockey program for almost 30 years. She replaces Brian Gaw who had been Pirates head coach for 17 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.