DeLaite, Sinacola named ABCA 3rd team All-Americans

Bangor native DeLaite, UMaine ace Sinacola honored
By Eric Gullickson
Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-Americans over the weekend. Bangor’s Trevor DeLaite and UMaine ace Nick Sinacola are both on the third team after each posted incredible seasons. The Major League Baseball draft is coming up in a few weeks and it wouldn’t be surprising to hear both names called.

