Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 33 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths to report Sunday.

The state death toll remains at 854.

29 people are currently hospitalized. 17 are in critical care.

Kennebec County is reporting six new cases.

Penobscot County has four.

Six of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no increase in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21 (WABI)

