Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

57.01% of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 33 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths to report Sunday.

The state death toll remains at 854.

29 people are currently hospitalized. 17 are in critical care.

Kennebec County is reporting six new cases.

Penobscot County has four.

Six of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no increase in cases.

