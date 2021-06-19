Old Town baseball links present with its past as it prepares for state championship game

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Old Town has a date with Freeport in the Class B Title game, after beating Ellsworth 6-0 in the Class B North Championship... They actually have won 7-3 over Freeport at the time of this post. More tonight on the news.

Thanks in no small part to sophmore pitcher Gabe Gifford’s 2-hit, 10 strikeout performance ...

Gifford was in 5th Grade the last time Old Town won a state title,

His older brother Kaleb was a big part of that 2016 team, throwing a perfect game in the playoffs on the way to claiming the gold ball.

Now, it’s Gabe’s turn, and he’s well aware of how much his big brother and and that team... means to this team.

“After I hugged the team and all, I went straight to him and gave him a big hug. He’s a real influence over me and he teaches me everything he knows,” says Gabe Gifford about his big brother, “Watching them as a young kid, it’s always been a dream. Just to come out here. We’re all young kids and we’re just having fun.”

In 2016, Kaleb Gifford wore number 12 for Old Town when they won the championship against Freeport.

