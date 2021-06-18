Thomas College breaks ground on new athletic sports center

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College broke ground on their new athletic sports center Thursday in Waterville.

“I’m honored that we can help create a new home for a new home for all the sports. Right here, right here on our campus,” says Thomas President Laurie Lachance, “With the creation of the new Thomas College sports center our students will have a new place to connect with her coaches in with each other. Trained to train, to engage, and to grow.”

“Four locker rooms, two larger locker rooms for our home teams. Two smaller rooms for visiting teams. Strength and conditioning room with weights and will have some turf on the floor. We will also have an athletic training room which will be a huge benefit for the athletic programs. ESports is a huge piece to the new building,” says Thomas Athletic Director Chris Parsons, “It’s finally real and we’re seeing it today this is part of a huge strategic plan for Thomas and it’s finally here we’ve been waiting for years.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.