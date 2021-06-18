Advertisement

Thomas College breaks ground on new athletic sports center

Set to open fall of 2022
Thomas College breaks ground on new athletic sports center
Thomas College breaks ground on new athletic sports center
By Eric Gullickson
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College broke ground on their new athletic sports center Thursday in Waterville.

“I’m honored that we can help create a new home for a new home for all the sports. Right here, right here on our campus,” says Thomas President Laurie Lachance, “With the creation of the new Thomas College sports center our students will have a new place to connect with her coaches in with each other. Trained to train, to engage, and to grow.”

“Four locker rooms, two larger locker rooms for our home teams. Two smaller rooms for visiting teams. Strength and conditioning room with weights and will have some turf on the floor. We will also have an athletic training room which will be a huge benefit for the athletic programs. ESports is a huge piece to the new building,” says Thomas Athletic Director Chris Parsons, “It’s finally real and we’re seeing it today this is part of a huge strategic plan for Thomas and it’s finally here we’ve been waiting for years.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Mount Hope Cemetery
Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

Latest News

Bangor baseball rallies back past Skowhegan to reach the Class A state game
Bangor baseball rallies back past Skowhegan to reach the class A state game
Skowhegan softball tops Bangor to claim class A north title
Skowhegan softball tops Bangor to claim class A north title
Orono baseball wins class C north over WA on a walk-off
Orono baseball wins class C north over WA on a walk-off
Dexter blanks Central to claim class C north, emotional game for Beem
Dexter blanks Central to claim class C north, emotional game for Beem
Sinacola earns more postseason recognition
Sinacola earns more postseason national honors