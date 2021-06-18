Advertisement

Sinacola earns more postseason national honors

NCBWA 2nd team All-American
By Eric Gullickson
Updated: 8 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine ace Nick Sinacola continues to receive postseason recognition for his incredible season. Sinacola named 2nd team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was also recognized as Northeast All-Region first team by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The ABCA All-American teams will be announced on Saturday.

